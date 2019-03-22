English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aamir Khan Transforms Into an Old Man Beyond Recognition; See Video
Creating a buzz in media and entertainment sectors, Aamir Khan on his birthday said that he will be working on the Indian remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, tentatively titled Laal Singh Chaddha. Now his transformation into an old man has become the talking point on social media. Recently, Aamir took to Twitter to share a timelapse video, where the 54-year old actor is seen transforming into an old man.
The video shows Aamir working with a team of make-up experts who transform him into an old man beyond recognition, at the end of it. He puts on a fake belly paunch, a pair of spectacles and a grey moustache to complete the old-man look. As was later found out, the look was for an advertisement that Aamir was supposed to shoot for.
Taking to Twitter, Aamir wrote, "Coming Soon...aapke phone pe..."
Watch Aamir's old man look in commercial here:
This is not the first time that Aamir has transformed himself for a shoot. In fact, he is one of the actors who does not shy away from experimenting with different looks for his projects. In Ghajini, he sported several different clothes and hairstyles for a song sequence titled Behka. He became an old man in comedy film Ishq as he mimicked Sadashiv Amrapurkar in the scene. He also became a Japanese tourist, a Punjabi villager, a Bihari businessman, a Nepali and a Bengali in a series of Coca Cola Ads.
These and many other different shades of Aamir that he sports from time to time are a delight for his fans, among whom he is fondly known as Mr Perfectionist.
Coming Soon...aapke phone pe... pic.twitter.com/0yoTvs2ji5— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) March 21, 2019
