Aamir Khan Twins with Daughter Ira Khan's Beau Nupur Shikhare as They Celebrate Christmas Together

Christmas is the perfect occasion for families to get together and spend some quality time before ringing in the New Year with pleasant memories. Aamir Khan spent Christmas with his daughter Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Indeed, Ira had shown a glimpse of their Christmas celebration, which was all about love and joy.

On Saturday, Ira Khan shared adorable photos from their joyous Christmas celebration. Aamir, Ira, and Nupur Shikhare, as well as their friend Smritee Paul, can be seen posing with a telescope and matching pyjamas in the photo.

While this photo was all about happy faces, we were drawn to Nupur and Aamir’s outfits, which included a red and blue check shirt and pyjamas. In addition, the Ghajini actor was seen in the photos with a moustached look. Ira had captioned the picture as, “Merry Christmas”.

Ira had previously shared a lovely photo with Nupur, which was probably taken on Christmas Eve in which both Ira and Nupur were seen twinning in red and green sweatshirts and denim as they posed with a well-lit tree in the picture as she planted a peck on her beau’s cheeks, giving us major couple goals.

In February, the couple made their relationship public on Instagram. On Promise Day, Ira captioned a photo of herself with Nupur, “It’s an honour to make promises with and to you… #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy."

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan’s daughter from his first marriage to Reena Dutta. They also have a son together named Junaid Khan. Azad Rao Khan is Aamir’s son with his second wife, Kiran Rao. In 2002, Aamir and Reena divorced. Aamir married Kiran Rao shortly after his divorce. Kiran and Aamir split up in July of this year.

Despite their separation, Aamir and Kiran want to keep their friendship going. They collaborated on Laal Singh Chaddha in Ladakh. Azad, their son, also accompanied them on the journey.

