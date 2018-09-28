Aamir Khan Urged Me to Do Nagraj Manjule's Jhund: Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan Thursday said his Thugs of Hindostan co-star Aamir Khan asked him to take up Nagraj Manjule's next Jhund.Bachchan will play the role of a professor who builds a soccer team with street kids in Jhund, which is the Sairat helmer's first Hindi directorial."I remember, when I discussed that with Aamir, he told me I must do this film. And you know what happens when Aamir endorses something... So I am doing that," Bachchan told reporters."We will start working on the film from November. It is a real life story. It is about underprivileged children and those staying in slums, a sporting team is made with these bunch of actors," he added.The actor was speaking at the trailer launch of Thugs of Hindostan.Thugs of Hindostan brings together two powerhouse performers - Bachchan and Khan on screen for the first time.The duo were earlier supposed to star in Rishta years ago, but the project never took off.Aamir said, "We had a film together that Indra Kumar was going to make called 'Rishta', it was announced very long back. But due to several reasons, it could not be made."Since then I was waiting to get an opportunity to work with him in a film. I am glad it happened now. I don't have the guts to say 'no' to a film with Amit ji."Bachchan also heaped praises on the Dangal star, calling him "a brilliant actor and a marketing genius".He also suggested Khan to direct him in a film.Also featuring Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Thugs releases November 8.