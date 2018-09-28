English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aamir Khan Urged Me to Do Nagraj Manjule's Jhund: Amitabh Bachchan
"Thugs of Hindostan" brings together two powerhouse performers - Bachchan and Khan on screen for the first time.
Amitabh Bachchan - Big B is at the top of the list and rightfully so. A vast treasury of knowledge, Bachchan Senior has inspired people not just by his story, but also by the work ethic he sticks to. At the age of 74, he has proven to all young guns that he can give them a run for their money by shooting for different projects simultaneously and being committed to his passion towards cinema. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Amitabh Bachchan Thursday said his Thugs of Hindostan co-star Aamir Khan asked him to take up Nagraj Manjule's next Jhund.
Bachchan will play the role of a professor who builds a soccer team with street kids in Jhund, which is the Sairat helmer's first Hindi directorial.
"I remember, when I discussed that with Aamir, he told me I must do this film. And you know what happens when Aamir endorses something... So I am doing that," Bachchan told reporters.
"We will start working on the film from November. It is a real life story. It is about underprivileged children and those staying in slums, a sporting team is made with these bunch of actors," he added.
The actor was speaking at the trailer launch of Thugs of Hindostan.
Thugs of Hindostan brings together two powerhouse performers - Bachchan and Khan on screen for the first time.
The duo were earlier supposed to star in Rishta years ago, but the project never took off.
Aamir said, "We had a film together that Indra Kumar was going to make called 'Rishta', it was announced very long back. But due to several reasons, it could not be made.
"Since then I was waiting to get an opportunity to work with him in a film. I am glad it happened now. I don't have the guts to say 'no' to a film with Amit ji."
Bachchan also heaped praises on the Dangal star, calling him "a brilliant actor and a marketing genius".
He also suggested Khan to direct him in a film.
Also featuring Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Thugs releases November 8.
