Aamir Khan Urges People to Act Urgently on Water Crisis

Apart from making out-of-the-box films that raise awareness on social issues, Aamir Khan is involved in a lot of worthy causes and trying his best to make a difference using the influential medium. Once again, the 53-year-old actor has rightfully used his talent as he urged fans to help him in the fight against water scarcity.The actor on Tuesday went Live via his Facebook page and revealed that the reason his popular show Satyamev Jayate didn’t return for a fourth season is that its entire team, including him, has been working in the drought-stricken villages of Maharashtra for last three years.The actor said that they started an NGO named Paani Foundation in 2016 and decided to tackle the challenges of droughts.“A lot of people have been asking me about my show ‘Satyamev Jayate’ for a long time now and that when I'm bringing it back on TV. I want to tell you that my entire team of Satyamev Jayate has been working in the drought-ridden villages of Maharashtra for last three years. We started Paani foundation three years back to resolve water crisis in several villages of Maharashtra and help its people deal with acute water shortage,” Aamir said in the clip.In order to catalyse the movement, there is a four-day intensive training programme by the foundation that offers techniques of scientific watershed management as well as leadership and community building skills.“I have been travelling to different villages all day and I'm speaking to people from different villages about the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup (a competition in which villages compete to win prizes for the best watershed management work) and encouraging them. Some of them have already completed their training so Kiran (Rao) and I in the months of April and May travel around Maharashtra and we go to different villages where work is happening and we work with the villagers and discover such wonderful stories which are very inspiring,” Aamir said.“You must know that all the success that you see in these villages is all their own efforts. we have not given them any monetary help. We have only given them knowledge and encouraged them,” he concluded.