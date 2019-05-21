Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Aamir Khan, Varun Grover Object at Netflix Not Giving Crew Members credits in Leila Trailer

Starring actors Huma Qureshi, Siddharth, Rahul Khanna and Sanjay Suri, Leila is slated to premiere worldwide on Netflix on June 14.

News18.com

Updated:May 21, 2019, 12:15 PM IST
Aamir Khan, Varun Grover Object at Netflix Not Giving Crew Members credits in Leila Trailer
Huma Qureshi on Leila’s poster. (Image: Instagram/Netflix)
After watching the trailer of Netflix’s forthcoming show Leila, Aamir Khan took to Twitter on Saturday to compliment its makers. However, he also pointed out how there were no credits—a common practice—at the end of the trailer, which was released by the streaming giant last week.

“Wow! I want to watch this. By the way, how come there are no credits. I want to know the names of the crew members,” Aamir tweeted.

Retweeting Aamir’s tweet, writer-lyricist Varun Grover wrote, “Thanks for raising this concern. Hope @NetflixIndia/@netflix display their respect for creators by crediting them at the end of the trailers. The present format doesn't make any sense.”




Notably, Varun is one of the writers of Netflix’s super-hit show Sacred Games.

Based on the book by Prayaag Akbar, Leila is a dystopian work of fiction set in the near future and follows the journey of Shalini, a mother in search of her daughter Leila whom she lost one tragic summer. Shalini deals with various hardships in the course of her search, in a story of longing, faith and loss.

The six-episode series is directed by Deepa Mehta, Shanker Raman and Pawan Kumar. Starring actors Huma Qureshi, Siddharth, Rahul Khanna, Sanjay Suri and Arif Zakaria in pivotal roles, it is slated to premiere worldwide on Netflix on June 14.



