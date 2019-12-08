Take the pledge to vote

Aamir Khan Wishes Daughter Ira Ahead of Theatre Debut

Ira Khan's directorial debut play 'Medea' premiered on December 7 and 8, 2019 in Mumbai. Father Aamir wished her little girl ahead of the big day.

News18.com

Updated:December 8, 2019, 2:32 PM IST
Aamir Khan Wishes Daughter Ira Ahead of Theatre Debut
Ira Khan's directorial debut play 'Medea' premiered on December 7 and 8, 2019 in Mumbai. Father Aamir wished her little girl ahead of the big day.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira had announced her directorial debut play earlier this year, Medea, which is the adaptation of a Greek play titled Euripides. The play debuts today in Mumbai and Aamir Khan just as excited about it as Ira.

The actor who is currently occupied with his work on Laal Singh Chaddha took to Twitter to wish his daughter his best. In the tweet, he said, "Break a leg, Ira. Proud of you."

Based on an ancient Greek story, the play revolves around a woman's plans to exact revenge on her husband for being unfaithful. The play stars actress Hazel Keech. Talking about her Ira had stated that despite being a very positive and energetic person Keech was able to portray various emotions that were needed for the role.

Speaking to HT Ira also talked about her interest and excitement for directing. She said, "I’ve always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than in front of it. I’ve never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again, I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on." The play is set to perform in Mumbai and Bengaluru throughout December.

