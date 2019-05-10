Take the pledge to vote

Aamir Khan Wishes Daughter Ira on Her 21st Birthday, Read His Adorable Post

Ira Khan was born to Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta on May 10, 1998.

May 10, 2019
Aamir Khan Wishes Daughter Ira on Her 21st Birthday, Read His Adorable Post
A 14-year-old photograph of Aamir Khan with his daughter Ira. (Image: Instagram/Aamir Khan)
Aamir Khan took to social media on Friday to wish his daughter Ira on her 21st birthday.

Sharing a photo of himself and a young Ira sitting on his lap, he wrote, “Happy 21st @khan.ira !!! Can't believe you got there so fast! You will always remain 6 for me! Love you. Papa.”

Clicked on January 21, 2005, the picture has Aamir sporting long hair and a moustache—his look from his film Mangal Pandey: The Rising, which released later the same year. While Aamir is dressed in a white t-shirt and blue denims, Ira looks pretty in a maroon kurti and printed green dupatta.



Ira is Aamir’s daughter from his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he was married from 1986 to 2002. They also have a son together—Junaid Khan.

Ira, who is currently studying in Santa Barbara, also shared some of her childhood photographs on Instagram to mark her birthday. “HOW CUTE ARE THESE PICTURES?! I didn't even know they existed.
Thank you @sehuhegde ❤ we were such cool kids,” she captioned them.



Mishaal Kirpalani, Ira’s rumoured boyfriend, also shared a heart-warming birthday post for her. Sharing a picture of them together from her birthday celebration, he wrote, “happy birthday babe❤❤. Your simple. You get happy with a birthday post. For my birthday I want to binge watch Netflix together....just about 140 million hours of content.”



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aamir will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ 1994 blockbuster film Forrest Gump. It is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

Check out some other photos of Aamir and Ira:



SoNeva boring.

To the coolest dad ever❤ Happy Birthdaayy!!

Follow @News18Movies for more.
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

