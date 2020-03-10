English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Aamir Khan Wishes Fans 'Holi Mubarak' With a Picture of Kiran Rao and Son Azad

Aamir Khan Wishes Fans 'Holi Mubarak' With a Picture of Kiran Rao and Son Azad

Aamir Khan shared pictures of wife, film producer Kiran Rao and son Azad to wish his fans 'Holi Mubarak' on Tuesday. The actor will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 10, 2020, 6:27 PM IST
Share this:

Superstar Aamir Khan took to Instagram to wish fans 'Holi Mubarak'. The actor, who is currently shooting for Forrest Gump remake Laal Singh Chaddha did not show his Holi look, probably to keep his character's physical transformation a secret.

In the picture of Kiran and Azad, the film producer looks ready to play Holi in white. Azad can be seen posing with a water gun. In the second picture, Azad cab be seen having played with bright colours. "Holi Mubarak guys.

Love.a," he captioned the pictures.

View this post on Instagram

Holi Mubarak guys. Love. a.

A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor in the lead. Aamir and team recently wrapped the Chandigarh schedule of shooting and will now shoot in Amritsar. Actress Mona Singh, who had previously worked with the duo in 3 Idiots, posted a series of picture from the schedule wrap party. "Worked hard and partied harder , chandigarh schedule wrap n now off to amritsar. #laalsinghchaddha #bestteam #happiness #partymode #workmode #punjab," she wrote.

Directed by Secret Superstar helmer Advait Chandan, the film is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story