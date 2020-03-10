Aamir Khan Wishes Fans 'Holi Mubarak' With a Picture of Kiran Rao and Son Azad

Superstar Aamir Khan took to Instagram to wish fans 'Holi Mubarak'. The actor, who is currently shooting for Forrest Gump remake Laal Singh Chaddha did not show his Holi look, probably to keep his character's physical transformation a secret.

In the picture of Kiran and Azad, the film producer looks ready to play Holi in white. Azad can be seen posing with a water gun. In the second picture, Azad cab be seen having played with bright colours. "Holi Mubarak guys.



Love.a," he captioned the pictures.

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor in the lead. Aamir and team recently wrapped the Chandigarh schedule of shooting and will now shoot in Amritsar. Actress Mona Singh, who had previously worked with the duo in 3 Idiots, posted a series of picture from the schedule wrap party. "Worked hard and partied harder , chandigarh schedule wrap n now off to amritsar. #laalsinghchaddha #bestteam #happiness #partymode #workmode #punjab," she wrote.

Directed by Secret Superstar helmer Advait Chandan, the film is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

