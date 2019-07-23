Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Aamir Khan Wishes Luck to Babita Phogat-Vivek Suhag for Nach Baliye 9

'Nach Baliye 9' airs on weekends on Star Plus and wrestler Babita Phogat is participating in the dance reality show with fiance Vivek Suhag.

News18.com

Updated:July 23, 2019, 7:17 PM IST
Aamir Khan Wishes Luck to Babita Phogat-Vivek Suhag for Nach Baliye 9
Image of Aamir Khan, Babita Phogat- Vivek Suhag, courtesy of Instagram
In a sweet gesture, Aamir Khan has wished Babita Phogat, the woman wrestler on whose life story Dangal was made, best of luck for the upcoming competition which she is contesting alongside her fiancé Vivek Suhag, in Star Plus’ Nach Baliye season 9. Babita, who has made the nation proud globally with her career in wrestling, has agreed to be a part of Nach Baliye for this season and the audience is excited, to say the least.

In the video, Aamir is seen wishing Babita in the nicest way possible and is also praising her for completing whatever she picks up with great gutso. Adding to the fun Aamir also jokes that if the other contestants try to surpass Babita in the show, that she should apply her ‘Dhobi Pachaad’ wrestling moves on them.

He says, “Babita ji, mujhe sunne mein aaya hai ke aap aur Vivek Nach Baliye mein hissa le rahe hain. Aap jo bhi kaam uthati hain aap usme excel karti hain aur mujhe pura yakeen hai ke aap aur Vivek hum sabko surprise karenge. Meri shubhkamnayein aapke saath hain. Aur agar kuch taqleef ho, aapke competitors aapse aage nikal jayein to aap 2-4 dhobhi pachaad maar dijiyega. All the very best!”

Nach Baliye 9, is produced by Salman Khan and is currently being aired on Star Plus, every Saturday and Sunday, 8 PM.

