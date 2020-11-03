Aamir Khan Wishes Shah Rukh Khan on His Birthday: May Good Health Always be with You

Among the Bollywood celebs who sent in birthday wishes for Shah Rukh Khan on November 2 was actor Aamir Khan. Aamir shared a birthday post on social media for SRK, who turned 55 on Monday, wishing upon him the one thing he can't earn.

In a message shared on Instagram and Twitter, Aamir wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day Shah. May good health always be with you. Everything else you have already earned & will continue to earn. May you continue to bring joy, happiness and hope to millions of people around the globe, me included! Lots of love. a."

Shah Rukh is in Dubai with his family for the Indian Premier League. Pictures and videos of King Khan celebrating his birthday with friends and family have been circulating online. The star himself shared a video message thanking his fans for all the wishes.

The Burj Khalifa was lit up in celebration of the Bollywood superstar's birthday. The Dubai skyscraper displayed a happy birthday message along with the stills of the actor from his films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Don and Ra.One, among others.

Sharing a picture of himself with his face projected on the Burj Khalifa in the background, SRK wrote on Instagram, “It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai. Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!”

Bollywood celebrities Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra also shared a video of SRK enjoying the moment in front of the Burj Khalifa.