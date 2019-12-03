Aamir Khan Wishes Wrestler Babita Phogat on Her Wedding with Vivek Suhag

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan took to social media to wish Gold medalist wrestler-turned-politician Babita Phogat on her marriage on Tuesday.

"Dear Babita Phogat, wishing you and Vivek Suhag a happy, healthy and fulfilling marriage together. Love," Aamir tweeted.

Dear @BabitaPhogat, wishing you and @SuhagVivek a happy, healthy and fulfilling marriage together. Love.a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) December 3, 2019

The actor-producer's 2016 blockbuster Dangal was based on the real-life journey of Babita and her elder sister Geeta, and narrated how their father Mahavir Singh Phogat created wrestling champions out of them. While Aamir played Mahavir Phogat in the film, Sanya Malhotra in an impressive debut act, essayed Babita. Fatima Sana Shaikh played the elder sister Geeta Phogat.

Directed by Nitish Tiwari, Dangal has raked in over Rs 2,000 crore at the global box-office and remains Bollywood's biggest hit of all times.

Coming from Haryana, a state known as being blatantly male-dominated, Babita won a gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, and silver medals at the 2010 and 2018 Commonwealth Games, besides numerous other honours.

After the release of the film, the Phogat sisters became household names. She also appeared in the dance reality show Nach Baliye and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in August 2019.

Aamir, on the other hand, is currently shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi remake of the critically-acclaimed Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. The film will also star Kareena Kapoor and South star Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

Last month, Aamir also took to social media to share the first look poster of his upcoming film. With a checkered shirt and a turban and bearded look, he captioned the picture, "Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha."

The film is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

