Aamir Khan Wonders How Son Junaid Charmed Rani Mukerji, See Pic
Aamir Khan will next be seen in Lal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump.
On his son Junaid Khan's birthday, superstar Aamir Khan shared an adorable photograph of his son along with Rani Mukerji and wondered how Junaid managed to charm the actress.
Aamir on Monday took to Twitter and Instagram to share the image, where Junaid can be seen smiling as he stood right next to Rani. The Mardaani star can be seen looking at Junaid and smiling.
"I wonder how he managed to charm Rani... I never did! Happy Birthday Junsie," Aamir captioned the image.
Aamir and Rani have worked in movies like Talaash, Ghulam and Mangal Pandey: The Rising.
Junaid's sister Ira Khan also took to Instagram stories to wish her brother. She posted a photograph of the siblings and captioned it: "Happy birthday, Junnu."
Both Junaid and Ira are from Aamir's first wife Reena Dutta. The couple divorced in 2002. Aamir got married to Kiran Rao in 2005.
The 54-year-old actor will next be seen in Lal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump. The film will be penned by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame.
