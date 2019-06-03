Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Aamir Khan Wonders How Son Junaid Charmed Rani Mukerji, See Pic

Aamir Khan will next be seen in Lal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump.

IANS

Updated:June 3, 2019, 12:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Aamir Khan Wonders How Son Junaid Charmed Rani Mukerji, See Pic
Aamir Khan will next be seen in Lal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump.
Loading...
On his son Junaid Khan's birthday, superstar Aamir Khan shared an adorable photograph of his son along with Rani Mukerji and wondered how Junaid managed to charm the actress.

Aamir on Monday took to Twitter and Instagram to share the image, where Junaid can be seen smiling as he stood right next to Rani. The Mardaani star can be seen looking at Junaid and smiling.

"I wonder how he managed to charm Rani... I never did! Happy Birthday Junsie," Aamir captioned the image.




Aamir and Rani have worked in movies like Talaash, Ghulam and Mangal Pandey: The Rising.

Junaid's sister Ira Khan also took to Instagram stories to wish her brother. She posted a photograph of the siblings and captioned it: "Happy birthday, Junnu."

Both Junaid and Ira are from Aamir's first wife Reena Dutta. The couple divorced in 2002. Aamir got married to Kiran Rao in 2005.

The 54-year-old actor will next be seen in Lal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump. The film will be penned by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram