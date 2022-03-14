Aamir Khan's Birthday: Daughter Ira Sends Love To Her Father With An Unseen Throwback Pic

Aamir Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today i.e on March 14. On this special day, the actor’s daughter Ira Khan took to her Instagram account and sent wishes to her father with an adorable throwback picture. In the click, little Ira can be seen lying on a couch along with Aamir. While Ira wore a pink frock, Aamir looked charming as always in a blue shirt. Needless to say, it is one of the cutest Birthday posts for the Bollywood actor. Sharing the picture, Ira dropped a heart emoji in the caption.

Fans and friends were quick to shower love in the comment section. Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, “Ira you look so cute" and dropped a red heart emoji. Vijay Varma also commented, “So cute".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Earlier today, the Taare Zameen Par actor was seen celebrating his birthday with the paparazzi. He not only had a cake cutting ceremony but also confirmed that being in talks for the Bollywood adaptation of the Spanish film Campeones.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18 India, Aamir Khan talked about his daughter Ira Khan and her ambition towards helping those facing mental health issues. “Ira opened a company called the non-profit company which deals with mental health. She is connected to this topic and wants to work for the same. She wants to help the mentally distraught people in the country. That’s her area of interest and I am also working with her on this," he said.

“She has faced many challenges in her life and I am happy to see that she is fighting it very strongly and showing courage. And I have seen a big improvement in her as well. However, I won’t comment much on her struggles because only she has the right to speak about them. But what makes me happy is that despite having her own problems, she is ready to help others," he added.

For the unversed, Ira had opened up about her mental health in 2021. Back then, she shared a video on social media and talked about healing from depression.

On the work front, Aamir will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. The film will hit theatres on August 11.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.