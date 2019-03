Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan to Feature In the Hindi Remake of Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'

Forrest Gump, a Robert Zemeckis film made in 1994, is a timeless classic in so many ways. Be it Gump inspiring Elvis Presley to move like him, or emerging as a professional athlete despite being a cripple, who was bullied in school, or his successful shrimping business -- the list is unending. The title character in the American film was played by Tom Hanks and it has now been confirmed that the multiple Oscar winning film is now being remade in India, starring Aamir Khan in the lead role.The film is tentatively titled Laal Singh Chaddha and the initial announcement of the project comes today, as Aamir turned 54. Aamir said that his next film will be an official adaptation of Forrest Gump, and he will play the role of Laal Singh Chaddha in it.The actor cut his birthday cake with the media today, where he also talked about the film.Earlier, the news of an Indian remake of the film was circulating in reports. But the official announcement comes from Aamir himself, as he addressed the reports on his birthday today. He said that the story of Forrest Gump and the film has been close to his heart and that it has always inspired him.Shedding more light on his look in the project he said that he might be donning a turban in the film since the surname 'Chaddha' reflects that he is a Sikh. He, however, added that since the film travels back and forth in time, he will wear the turban look for some portion of the film only.Aamir also added that currently he is just focused on the remake of Forrest Gump and that he will wholeheartedly prepare for it. Other cast members were not revealed by him, but he said that Advait Chandan (Secret Superstar) will be the director. Kiran Rao accompanied Aamir as he made the announcement.Watch him talk about the remake:Follow @News18Movies for more