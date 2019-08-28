Take the pledge to vote

Aamir Khan's Brother Faisal Turns Director with Factory, Says Mom will be Surprised

Faisal Khan, brother of Aamir Khan, who is still remembered for his popular Bollywood project 'Mela', is set to make his directorial debut with action-thriller Factory

Aamir Khan's Brother Faisal Turns Director with Factory, Says Mom will be Surprised
Faisal Khan, brother of Aamir Khan, who is still remembered for his popular Bollywood project 'Mela', is set to make his directorial debut with action-thriller Factory
Actor Faisal Khan, brother of Aamir Khan, who is still remembered for his last Bollywood project Mela, is set to make his directorial debut with the action-thriller Factory. The film will also mark his singing debut with the comeback. However, he says that his brother and mom are yet to find out about it.

Faisal has previously served as an assistant director on films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander with Mansoor Khan, and Tum Mere Ho with his late father Tahir Hussain.

The 53-year-old actor will also star in the film. "My mother always kept telling me that I'll do well as a director and I am sure she will be pleasantly surprised with my decision," Faissal said in a statement. "Sharique insisted that I sing the song. I had no qualms about turning singer," he added.

The actor, best known for featuring alongside Aamir in 2000's Mela, said he is excited for Factory as he has been involved with the project right from the scripting stage. Also featuring Roaleey Ryan, Raj Kumar Kanojya, Ribbhu Mehra and Sharad Singh, Factory is slated to release early 2020.

On the personal front, Aamir and Faisal underwent a fierce courtroom tussle after Faisal claimed that Aamir had made him a prisoner in his house and was forcing him to take medicines for paranoid schizophrenia, although he was perfectly normal.

The court had awarded Faisal's custody to his father Tahir Hussain, overruling Aamir's claims. However, days later, Hussain moved the court, saying he was unable to take care of his younger son and that his custody should be given to his elder son Aamir. After this, Faisal stayed alone at a rented home in Mumbai.

(With inputs from PTI)

