Aamir Khan's Brother Faissal Khan Returns to Films with Directorial Debut Faactory, Releases Trailer

Faissal Khan, who famously starred alongside brother Aamir Khan in the 2000 film Mela, is making a comeback to films with his directorial debut, Faactory. He also plays the lead role. The trailer of the film was released Thursday afternoon, which showed him in the character of a creepy lover obsessed with a woman. The three-minute-long trailer begins with Faissal Khan singing the song Hume Tumse Pyar Kitna. He professes his love for a woman who agrees to marry him despite being engaged to another.

The trailer was posted with a caption that described the film as “A tale of obsession, twisted love and thrill.

Hitting the cinemas on 3rd September 2021."

The film’s first look was revealed a few days ago. “Everything is fair in love and war. Unveiling the first look of #Faactory. Directed by Faissal Khan. Slated to release on 3rd Sept. in cinemas near you. Starring Faissal Khan and Roaleey Ryan. M&S Films Production in association with Entertainment Films LLP, Flamingo Films and Gauri Films," the caption read.

Faissal Khan has co-written the story, screenplay and dialogues for the film alongside Amit Gupta and Maryam. The movie features debutant Roaleey Ryan opposite Faissal. Raj Kumar Kanojia, Ribbhu Mehra, Sharad Singh and Asha Singh will also be seen in the film that has been shot in Maharashtra and Gujrat.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here