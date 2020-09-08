Aamir Khan's Brother Faissal Khan Says Karan Johar 'Insulted' Him on Actor's 50th Birthday Bash

The untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has exposed some dark secrets of Bollywood, with a number of actors opening up on discrimination they have faced in the film industry. Aamir Khan's brother, Faisal Khan, is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the controversy.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Faisal Khan, who has been busy writing scripts, spoke at length about his career graph and how the bias in the industry exists.

“There is bias and groupism in the industry. The entire world is corrupted so the industry is not as pious. Everyone looks out for themselves. If your work flops, they don’t treat you well; they don’t even look at you and it has happened to me. On my brother’s (Aamir) 50th birthday, I was looked down upon by someone, I don’t wish to take the name. But, Karan Johar acted weird with me; he put me down. He insulted me when I was trying to talk to someone and trying to disconnect with the person I was talking to," he said.

Faisal said that after Mela's release he'd thought he would get more opportunities but nobody entertained him. "I used to go to their offices but they would make me sit there. I wouldn’t get appointments with a lot of directors, so I have seen that phase also.”

Faisal also rubbished rumours about his debut directorial Faactory being associated with Aamir Khan Films.

"I'm not associated with Laal Singh Chaddha or Aamir Khan productions as of now. In fact, I'd left Aamir Khan productions six years back. I was working on my film Faactory. Aamir didn't help me financially or creatively in this film at all. And, it was good because I could find my way out."