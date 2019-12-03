Take the pledge to vote

Aamir Khan's Dangal is the Biggest Blockbuster of the Decade According to Yahoo India Report

Other films in the list of top 10 blockbusters of the decade include 'Sultan', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'Dhoom 3', 'Sanju', 'War', 'Chennai Express' and 'Dabangg'.

IANS

Updated:December 3, 2019, 10:33 AM IST
A still from Dangal. The film is the third highest searched for word in Pakistan in 2017. (Image: Youtube)

The 2016 Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal which crossed the Rs 2,000-crore mark at the global box-office is the biggest blockbuster of the decade, according to a Yahoo India report.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film narrates the inspiring story of a wrestler. "Dangal" is followed by Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Aamir Khan's "PK", according to Yahoo India "Decade in Review" report.

Other films in the list of top 10 blockbusters of the decade include Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Dhoom 3, Sanju, War", Chennai Express and Dabangg. In 2019, Salman Khan flexed his muscles at the top yet again, as most searched male celebrity of the year, with actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar making up the top three.

Actress Sunny Leone was once again most searched female celebrity of 2019 - a position she has held through most of the decade, pushing actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone lower down the Yahoo India "Year in Review 2019" list.

While actor Hrithik Roshan emerged as the male style icon of the year, newbie Sara Ali Khan, who impressed netizens with her unique style statements, has been named female style icon of 2019. The results are based on an analysis of user's interest patterns based on what they searched for, read, recommended and shared, Yahoo India said.

