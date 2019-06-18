Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Calls Him Ridiculously Overprotective, Thanks For 'Great Skin Gene'
Commemorating Father's Day, Ira has thanked her father, Aamir for the "great-skin-gene" and called the actor "ridiculously overprotective".
Like Aamir Khan, his daughter Ira Khan prefers to maintain a low key profile on social media. But lately, the star kid has been making headlines for her Instagram posts. Commemorating Father's Day, Ira has thanked her father Aamir for the "great-skin-gene" and called the actor "ridiculously overprotective". In a Father's Day message on Sunday, Ira shared a childhood photograph and a video of her tickling Aamir.
"From being ridiculously over proctective to telling me I should be more rebellious... you have been an amazing person to have in my life. You're always there when I need you. People always ask what it's like to be brought up by and around you, some think it would be really cool or exciting... but that would be an understatement," she wrote in the captioned of the video.
"Thanks for being such an educational, stimulating and inspirational figure in my life. I'm passive aggressive too, so I may not tell you how cool I think you are but I definitely think it. And thanks for the great-skin-gene. Happy Father's Day," she added.
Ira is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. Recently she grabbed headlines when during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, a fan asked Ira, if she is dating someone. Answering the same, she replied with a picture of her and Mishaal hugging each other as they exchange glances at a red carpet. She also tagged Mishaal in the story.
