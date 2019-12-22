Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Calls Sona Mohapatra Aunty, Singer Says She Prefers 'Maasi'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has been winning the Internet lately. She has made a name for herself in the glam world and her stunning pictures from the photoshoots are gaining much attention on social media.

On Saturday, Ira took to Instagram to share another set of fresh pictures along with an appreciation post for Sona Mohapatra. "Channeling my inner @sonamohapatra First time taking my play anywhere. Channeling all your energy and charisma as a performer, Sona aunty No nerves," she wrote.

Wearing a sheer black skirt with a matching black-golden blouse Ira looked impressive. However, netizens couldn't help but notice the use of the word ‘aunty’ for the singer. Sona was quick to point that out too. "You’ve never ever called me aunty, so don’t bother now too. no be politically correct I say," she commented on the post.

"I always call you aunty, glad you haven't noticed," wrote Ira in response to Sona's comment. In reply to this, the singer mentioned how she prefers to be called 'maasi' over aunty. "maasi be my preferred desi choice if you insist," wrote Sona and Ira instantly agreed to it.

Sona also appreciated her pictures and wrote, "Ahaaaa!!! Be Fearless & Free, always, Ira kutty," wrote Sona.

For the unversed, Ira is Aamir’s daughter from his first marriage with Reena Dutta. The star kid recently turned director with her debut play Medea. The play is an Indian adaptation of Euripides' Greek play of the same name. The titular role is played by movie actress Hazel Keech. Sharing the news on Instagram, Ira wrote, “She said yes. It's amazing to get to work with you as a friend but more importantly as an actor, I can't wait to see what we make."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.