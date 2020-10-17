Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira has Strong Message for Those Trolling Her for Mental Health Posts

Recently, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira opened up on her tryst with clinical depression. While many came in support of her and appreciated for talking about the subject, the star kid was also subjected to severe trolling. But the hate didn't bog down Ira. She came out stronger issuing a warning message for the haters.

“For my posts on mental health: If you’re hateful or irrelevant once, I will delete your comment. If you do it again, I will restrict your access to my posts,” she shared on Instagram stories along with the results of an Instagram poll in which Ira asked if she should delete the hateful responses on her mental health post. The poll read: “Should I delete hate and irrelevant comments on my post about mental health? (They don’t bother me).” 56% voted for yes as the answer.

Last week, on Mental Health Day, Ira had shared a video on her verified Instagram account where she spoke about being "clinically depressed" for over four years.

“I am depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I have been to a doctor and I am clinically depressed. I am doing much better now. “For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do,” the 23-year-old said in the video. Ira, who made her directorial debut with a play last year, said she has decided to chronicle her journey with the hope that it will help people in knowing themselves “slightly better” and “understand mental illness better”.

“Let’s start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?” she said in the one minute-long clip. Ira said a lot has been going on in people’s lives as they navigate situations and feelings which are “confusing and stressful”. “There’s no way to say it all in one go. But I’d like to think I’ve figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. “So come with me on this journey, in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-l-can-be way. Let’s start a conversation,” she captioned the video.

Ira is Aamir's daughter from his first marriage with Reena Dutta. She has a brother, Junaid.