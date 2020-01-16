Take the pledge to vote

Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Says She Never Tried to Hide Her Relationship with Boyfriend Mishaal

Ira said that while she was not trying to be open about her relationship with boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani, she was also trying not to hide it.

IANS

Updated:January 16, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has always been open about her relationship with boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani, and she says she never intended to hide anything.

"I wasn't trying to be open about it. I was just posting what I felt like posting. I try and keep my account pages as real as I can. And that is what I felt like posting and so I posted it," Ira told IANS, when asked about her decision to be open about her relationship status.

"It depends on the kind of person you are. If you feel like being open about it, you should be open about it, and if you don't, then don't. I was not trying to be open, but I was also not trying to hide anything," she added.

Last year, Ira celebrated two years of togetherness with Mishaal by posting a throwback photo of the couple on Instagram.

Asked if she is a party animal, she said: "I am not a party animal. Well, I can be when I want to be. I guess when I party I party, but I don't party that much. I have been working constantly."

Ira is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. She stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut last year with the stage production, "Euripides' Medea". The play was an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy "Medea", and it stars Junaid Khan and Hazel Keech.

