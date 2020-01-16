Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Says She Never Tried to Hide Her Relationship with Boyfriend Mishaal
Ira said that while she was not trying to be open about her relationship with boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani, she was also trying not to hide it.
Ira said that while she was not trying to be open about her relationship with boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani, she was also trying not to hide it.
Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has always been open about her relationship with boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani, and she says she never intended to hide anything.
"I wasn't trying to be open about it. I was just posting what I felt like posting. I try and keep my account pages as real as I can. And that is what I felt like posting and so I posted it," Ira told IANS, when asked about her decision to be open about her relationship status.
"It depends on the kind of person you are. If you feel like being open about it, you should be open about it, and if you don't, then don't. I was not trying to be open, but I was also not trying to hide anything," she added.
Last year, Ira celebrated two years of togetherness with Mishaal by posting a throwback photo of the couple on Instagram.
Asked if she is a party animal, she said: "I am not a party animal. Well, I can be when I want to be. I guess when I party I party, but I don't party that much. I have been working constantly."
Ira is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. She stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut last year with the stage production, "Euripides' Medea". The play was an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy "Medea", and it stars Junaid Khan and Hazel Keech.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Runners And Fitness Junkies Take Note! The Best Marathon Gear You Must Buy, Right Now
- Microsoft Edge Based on Chromium is Now Available to All; Google Chrome Finally Gets Competition
- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Father WWE Legend Rocky Johnson Dies at Age 75
- Proud Moment for India - Tata Altroz Awarded 5 Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Testing
- Best Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 450: Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea