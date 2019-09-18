Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Casts Brother Junaid in Her Debut Play Medea

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira, who is currently directing an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea, revealed that the principal cast of the play includes her brother Junaid Khan.

Ira had earlier revealed that she has roped in actress Hazel Keech for the lead role, and now in a video posted on the official Instagram page of the play, she has revealed the cast in its entirety, which also includes Varun Patel, Sabreen Baker, Divyesh Vijayakar and Nolan Lewis among others. However, the video does not mention which actor will be essaying which character in the play.

Notably, Hazel Keech has been confirmed to play the titular role and took to Instagram to post about the same, writing, "After being away from theatre for almost a decade im back in the Greek Tragedy Medea.... playing Medea!!! This is doubley excited because A. Im back to theatre, my first love and B. My sweet little @khan.ira is directing it!!!!”

Speaking about Ira Khan, she further added, “Im impressed more and more each passing day with her clarity and conviction of what she wants and is trying to achieve and by her confidence and self esteem she has at such a young age. Im so proud to be working with you on this Tich, love you."

The post was in response to Ira's original announcement, where she shared an image of sharing the script with Helen, writing, "SHE SAID YES! It's amazing to get to work with you, as a friend but more importantly as an actor, @hazelkeechofficial . I can't wait to see what we make."

Notably, Medea is an ancient Greek tragedy written by Euripides which is based upon the myth of Jason and Medea and first produced in 431 BC. The play centers on Medea, a former princess of Colchis and wife of Jason, who leaves her for a Greek princess of Corinth. Medea takes vengeance by murdering Jason's new wife as well as her own children before escaping to Athens to start afresh.

