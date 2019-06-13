Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Confirms She's Dating Musician Mishaal Kirpalani
Ira's timeline features multiple pictures of her with Mishaal Kirpalani, who is a music composer and singer.
(Image: Instagram)
Like Aamir Khan, his daughter Ira Khan prefers to maintain a low key profile on social media. But lately, the star kid has been making headlines for her Instagram posts. Ira's timeline features multiple pictures of her with Mishaal Kirpalani and watching the two together, the Internet has been guessing that they are dating each other. In a recent Instagram story, Ira confirmed the same.
In a recent, Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, a fan asked Ira, if she is dating someone. Answering the same, she replied with a picture of her and Mishaal hugging each other as they exchange glances at a red carpet. She also tagged Mishaal in the story.
Mishaal's Instagram is also filled with romantic posts of the duo embracing each other. On Ira's birthday, Mishaal shared a heartfelt post for her and wrote, "happy birthday babe. You’re simple. You get happy with a birthday post. For my birthday I want to binge watch Netflix together....just about 140 million hours of content." (sic)
For the unversed, Mishaal’s Instagram profile describes him as an artist, producer and composer. He has also released a single ‘Mish – Pills’ on YouTube. Here's his video:
Ira is the younger daughter of Aamir's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, Aamir had shared that Ira was keen on entering the film industry.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC WORLD CUP 2019 | 'Shikhar Will Be Missed In The Next Few Games' Says Sanjay Bangar
- Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Confirms She's Dating Musician Mishaal Kirpalani
- Early Reviews for Men in Black International Are in and Viewers Aren’t Too Happy
- The Technology and Significance of India's Indigenous Hypersonic Cruise Missile
- Zomato Tests First Drone Delivery of Food in India
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s