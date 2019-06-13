Take the pledge to vote

Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Confirms She's Dating Musician Mishaal Kirpalani

Ira's timeline features multiple pictures of her with Mishaal Kirpalani, who is a music composer and singer.

News18.com

Updated:June 13, 2019, 11:44 AM IST
Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Confirms She's Dating Musician Mishaal Kirpalani
(Image: Instagram)
Like Aamir Khan, his daughter Ira Khan prefers to maintain a low key profile on social media. But lately, the star kid has been making headlines for her Instagram posts. Ira's timeline features multiple pictures of her with Mishaal Kirpalani and watching the two together, the Internet has been guessing that they are dating each other. In a recent Instagram story, Ira confirmed the same.

In a recent, Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, a fan asked Ira, if she is dating someone. Answering the same, she replied with a picture of her and Mishaal hugging each other as they exchange glances at a red carpet. She also tagged Mishaal in the story.

Mishaal's Instagram is also filled with romantic posts of the duo embracing each other. On Ira's birthday, Mishaal shared a heartfelt post for her and wrote, "happy birthday babe. You’re simple. You get happy with a birthday post. For my birthday I want to binge watch Netflix together....just about 140 million hours of content." (sic)

For the unversed, Mishaal’s Instagram profile describes him as an artist, producer and composer. He has also released a single ‘Mish – Pills’ on YouTube. Here's his video:

Ira is the younger daughter of Aamir's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, Aamir had shared that Ira was keen on entering the film industry.

