Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan is Stunned As Beau Nupur Shikhare Makes Her Sketch

Aamir Khan may have quit social media, but his daughter Ira Khan is quite active on it. Ira, who is an aspiring filmmaker, is currently spending some quality time with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare as there is a mini-lockdown in Mumbai during the weekends. On Friday night, she took to Instagram stories to share a sketch of her that Nupur made, and heaped praise on his artistic skills. Ira also posted a picture from her workout session with her boyfriend. Nupur, who also happens to be a fitness trainer, can be seen standing on the side as she does a headstand in the picture. “Tada," she wrote, adding that she is “getting there."

Ira and Nupur frequently feature on each other’s Instagram profiles. They made their relationship official in February this year when Ira shared a mushy post for him on social media and referred to him as her “Valentine."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides’ Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. She is the younger of Aamir Khan’s two children from his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao and the couple is parents to son Azad.

