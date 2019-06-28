Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Makes Love Seem Effortless in this Video with Boyfriend Mishaal Kripalani

Ira Khan and Mishaal Kriplani can be seen enjoying the comfort of each other's company in this video posted by the former on Instagram. Watch here.

News18.com

Updated:June 28, 2019, 1:43 PM IST
Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Makes Love Seem Effortless in this Video with Boyfriend Mishaal Kripalani
Image of Ira Khan and Mishaal Kripalani, courtesy of Instagram
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, who according to reports and her ventures in media aspires to be a filmmaker, posted a romatic video with her boyfriend, singer Mishaal Kripalani on Instagram and we have to admit that the short clip is all things love. Earlier, Ira had confirmed dating Mishaal during an Instagram Q & A session, when someone had asked her if she was in a relationship. She tagged Mishaal in the response to the question and also posted a cute picture of the two. This recent video, however stands testimony to their sparkling chemistry.

In the clip shared by Ira on Thursday evening, in which she can be seen enjoying the comfort and warmth of her partner's company inside what seems to be a karaoke nightclub, the 22-year-old slow danced with her boyfriend as the song by George Strait I just want to dance with you played in the background, adding more mood to the romantic evening spent by the two in each others arms. Ira captioned the post, "I just wanna dance with you @mishaalkirpalani 🎤 @princetonugoeze11 #dance #slowdance #thirdwheel #love #squishies #karaoke."

Mishaal is a singer, musician and composer and also has a Youtube channel with the name ‘Mish’. He uploaded the first video With Strangers in July 2016, while his second video Mish Pills was uploaded in January 2019.

Born on October 16, Mishaal is a student at New York University at Steinhardt, and lives in New York.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
