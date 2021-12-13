Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan on Snowy Vacation With Nupur Shikhare, Fan Jokes ‘Barfarosh’

It may be chilly in the mountains right now but that hasn’t stopped superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan from cosying up to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on a snowy getaway.

Pictures of the two vacationing in the mountains were posted by Nupur on his Instagram handle with the caption “My first snowfall ever, how cool is this” with a comment from Ira calling him “What a cutiieee”. The pictures ranged from both of them posing together for the camera to Nupur performing a handstand in the snow.

Netizens seem to be enjoying their vacation along with them as many of them came with hilarious comments. Some comments were innovative in their own way like a user using wordplay on Sarfarosh - a movie Ira’s father Aamir Khan starred in – with the comment, “Taking pictures for Aamir sir’s new film? Barfarosh.” Then there were other comments like “Similar to a fairytale” and a request to know the location from another user reading “That’s a lovely place. Where is it?”

Ira and Nupur’s relationship was confirmed in Valentine’s week this year through an Instagram post by Ira which had pictures of her with her boyfriend. “It’s an honor to make promises with and to you,” she wrote with the hashtags #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine.

She further reiterated their relationship status when she spent Diwali with Nupur and his mom this year, photos of which were shared by Nupur with the caption “Dressup, smile and say cheese.”

On the work front, Ira has decided not to follow her father’s footsteps into acting and instead has film direction on her mantle. She already made her stage directional debut in 2019 with Euripides’ Medea which starred her brother Junaid Khan along with Hazel Keech.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s much awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood flick Forrest Gump, will release next year. Co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, and directed by Advait Chandan, the drama will hit theatres on April 14, 2022.

