Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Plays A Fun Game With Fiance Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to Nupur Shikhare in November last year. The duo completed three years of their relationship on January 3. Ira also posted a cute video with her fiance. Ira was seen playing a couple’s game with Nupur. Through the game, Ira revealed a lot about her romantic life.She let us know which of the two is more romantic and who proposed. They also discussed their personalities. Ira captioned her post, “Hi cutie, Happy 3rd January. It almost makes me laugh to think it’s only been three years. Feels like I’ve known you forever and like I will know you forever. Thanks for adding the goof quotient to my life, you make me better.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

In the video, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare can be seen answering many intriguing questions while keeping their eyes closed. Ira pointed towards Nupur when asked who is most passionate. She also revealed that he was the one who first proposed.

Nupur is around 10 years older than Ira, who is 26. Before he became a fitness trainer, he competed at the state level in tennis. Nupur also served as Aamir Khan and Sushmita Sen’s personal fitness coach. Ira does not enjoy acting like her father Aamir but she has tried her hand at direction. The drama Euripides Medea was directed by her.

