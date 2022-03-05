Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Says She has No Plans to Join Bollywood

Unlike her perfectionist father Aamir Khan who has made a mark in Bollywood through his remarkable acting, it seems Ira Khan does not have any plans to enter showbiz. Recently, Ira responded to several questions from her followers in a QnA session on Instagram. In one of the answers posted on her Instagram Stories, Ira clearly stated that she would not be joining the film industry. “I’m not getting into movies," she wrote.

Although acting doesn’t appeal to Ira, she did make her directorial debut with a theatre production titled ‘Euripides Medea’. Notably, the play which premiered across India in 2019, starred Aamir Khan’s son Junaid and actor Hazel Keech, among others.

While answering to Instagram users, Ira also shed some light on her relationship with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Referring to him as Popeye, she wrote, “I am with Popeye because he is beautiful, amazing, human being." Ira has never hesitated to show affection towards her beau and regularly drops PDA pictures with Nupur on her social media.

Advertisement

While trying to reply to her fans, Ira gave some evocative suggestions as well. In one answer, she wrote to a user, “You decide what you want to be ok with" while in another answer, she advised the follower to “take some time for yourself."

Besides this, Ira has always been open about mental health issues and has talked about it on several occasions through social media. This time, she responded to one user’s query and wrote, “Yes mental health is a thing and I totally agree." She further stressed that it is something which should be taught in schools.

Earlier in 2020, Ira had shared through a video on Instagram explaining she had been clinically depressed for more than four years. Ira had also expressed her willingness to do something for mental health but was confused about where to begin with. Further, she had urged her viewers to “start a conversation" in a bid to sensitise others on mental health.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.