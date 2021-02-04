Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Shares Glimpses from Cousin Zayn Khan's Wedding Preparations

Wedding bells are ringing for Amir Khan’s niece and actress Zayn Khan, who will be marrying actor and director Abhishek Saha. Her cousin Ira Khan has taken upon herself to keep her social media followers updated with the developments.

Ira has been posting a series of pictures and videos from the bride’s house as she prepares to tie the knot this week. Ira's recent Instagram stories give us a glimpse into the actor’s wedding preparations and the bachelorette party. In one, Ira is seen pouring champagne into Zayn’s mouth while in another video, we see her getting a manicure as her bridesmaids feed her. In one of her Instagram stories, Ira was also seen decorating a piece of card.

Daughter of director Mansoor Khan, Zayn made her acting debut with the 2020 Netflix original movie Mrs Serial Killer that also starred Jacqueline Fernandes, Manoj Bajpayee, and Mohit Raina. The movie was directed by Shirish Kunder.

In an ask me anything session on her Instagram, Zayn revealed that the wedding will be simple and non-religious and a good mix of their cultural backgrounds. The 27-year-old actress also revealed that she has been living with her fiancé for quite some time now and the two also have a pet cat called Puddle.

In an interview to The Indian Express last year, Zayn had revealed that her uncle Aamir Khan had given her one advice that said that instead of getting caught up in what a person is doing, if they just do it, that is performance and that is acting. She further said that Aamir never sat me down to teach acting but that one advice stuck with her. Zayn commended Aamir’s work ethic and said that he has worked his way extremely hard for very long and that is something that she genuinely has picked up from him and her father.