Of late, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira has become quite an Internet sensation. From her debut play as a director to her photoshoot, everything the star kid shares on social media becomes a talking point and her fans can't stop lauding her. On Saturday, Ira took to Instagram to share a hilarious post with her fans.

In the sets of pictures posted, she shared her "Saturday night expectation vs reality." While in the first two photos, she is seen donning a black and red fur dress, posing with a glass of wine in her hand. With smokey eyes and a pair of stilettos, she looks pretty vogue, to say the least. While in the third picture, she is seen sitting on her couch in her PJs caught up with papers and pens.

"Saturday night vibe. v/s My actual Saturday night (sic)," she captioned the post.

Currently, Ira is busy directing an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea. Recently she revealed the cast in its entirety, which also includes Hazel Keech, her brother Junaid Khan, Varun Patel, Sabreen Baker, Divyesh Vijayakar and Nolan Lewis among others. However, the video does not mention which actor will be essaying which character in the play.

Notably, Medea is an ancient Greek tragedy written by Euripides which is based upon the myth of Jason and Medea and first produced in 431 BC. The play centers on Medea, a former princess of Colchis and wife of Jason, who leaves her for a Greek princess of Corinth. Medea takes vengeance by murdering Jason's new wife as well as her own children before escaping to Athens to start afresh.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.