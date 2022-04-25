Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Slips into Sexy Bikini for Pool Party, Poses With BFFs in Viral Pics

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is quite active on social media and likes to keep her fans updated all the time. On Sunday, the star kid shared a couple of pictures from a pool party on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, she is seen having a good time inside a pool with her friends.

Sharing the pictures, the star kid wrote, “We can also be swim-wear models. Any reason to splash in a pool. Especially in this heat.” In the pictures, she is seen posing for the camera, wearing a black bikini. Also, in one picture, the star kid is seen feeding a French fry to her friend.

Reacting to her post, a fan wrote, “You look breathtaking.” Another commented, “Gorgeous.” A third wrote, “Hot as the sun.” Also, many dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments section.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan from his first wife Reena Dutta. The couple got separated in 2002 and also has a son named Junaid Khan.

Unlike her father, Ira has never shown interest in acting, but she made her debut as a theatre director a few years back. She directed the play Euripides’s Medea with Hazel Keech in the lead.

Aamir Khan on the other hand will be seen next in director Advait Chauhan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, and Manav VJ and is all set to release on August 11. The film is the official Hindi remake of the iconic Hollywood film, Forrest Gump.

We love the star kid’s stunning pictures making it a yay for us! What are your thoughts? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

