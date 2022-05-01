Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Talks About Anxiety Attacks: ‘Feels Like Impending Doom’

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has often taken to social media to share updates about her personal life. She uses the platform to reach out to thousands of her followers and talk about mental wellbeing. Earlier, the starlet had opened up about battling depression. Now, she has revealed that she has been getting anxiety attacks off late.

Sharing a mirror selfie, Ira revealed that she has suffered from anxiety for quite some time but of late she has started getting anxiety attacks as well. She wrote, “I’ve started getting anxiety attacks. I’ve had anxiety. And I used to get overwhelmed. And have crying fits. But I’ve never had anxiety attacks before.”

Revealing what is different about getting the attacks, she said, “It’s the difference between panic and panic attacks. Anxiety versus anxiety attacks. As far as I understand it (anxiety attacks), they have physiological symptoms. Palpitations, breathlessness. Plus crying. And it builds. Slowly. Feels like impending doom. This is what mine feels like. I do not know what a panic attack is like. It’s a really crappy feeling. My therapist said if it’s become regular (context, I had 1 or 2 over 2 months versus almost every day now), I needed to tell my doctor/psychiatrist.”

She further added, “In case anyone needed words to describe how they’re feeling and this can be of any help. It feels pretty helpless. Because I really want to go to sleep (it usually happens at night for me) but I can’t because it won’t stop. I try to identify my fears, talk myself down. But once it’s hit you, I haven’t found a way to stop it. You kind of need to ride it out. So far. That’s what I’ve figured. But while it’s building, talking to Popeye and breathing has helped make it not come to an attack. At least for a few hours. It also depends on if I get re-stressed by another stimulus later.”

She concluded by saying, “Life’s full of variables. If you’re trying to be mindful, remember to take them all into account. Hang in there❤ P.s. This is me after a long shower after an attack.

Showers are a beautiful thing. More on that later.”

Earlier, Ira had opened up about undergoing depression. In a video she had shared, she revealed, “Hi, I’m depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.