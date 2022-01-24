Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Looks Ravishing in Saree Gifted by Her Beau Nupur Shikhare’s Mother

Amir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has never hesitated in dropping some PDA pictures with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on her Instagram handle. This time too, Ira has showcased the adorable bond she shares with Nupur through a series of love-filled photos. Nailing a casual Sunday saree look in the Instagram pictures, Ira captioned the post, 'Khadi cotton saree from Bombay. Happy Sunday!' She further revealed through the caption that the saree was a gift from Nupur’s mother Pritam Shikhare. 'Thank you for the saree,' wrote Ira while thanking her boyfriend’s mother.

In the first photo of the series, Ira can be seen posing for the camera with a radiant smile on her face. She elegantly draped the white cotton saree and paired it up with a red blouse and a pair of lovely earrings. The second photo also features Ira’s beau and truly reflects that the pair are head over heels in love with each other.

As Ira continued to enchant her fans with some flawless poses, Nupur joined in by hugging her lady-love from behind. For the third picture, Nupur’s mother accompanied the couple for a heart-warming group photo. Ira even opted for a green handbag for the last click and matched with Nupur’s mother, who too was carrying a purple handbag.

Ira’s clicks soon garnered more than 24,000 likes within a day of being posted on Instagram with people in the comment section dropping heart-eyed emoticons for her. 'Looking absolutely amazing,' one user wrote. 'All beauties in one frame,' wrote another user.

Earlier, Ira had expressed her love for sarees through another post on her Instagram page. While sharing pictures in a magnificent grey saree of her mother, Ira wrote that she had decided to wear sarees every Sunday.

Ira has been dating Nupur for a long time and it is evident from her Instagram page, which is replete with the duo’s captivating photos.

