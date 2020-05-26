Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Looks Stunning in Her Successfully Self Draped Saree, See Pics

Celebrating Eid during the lockdown, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira shared some stunning pictures of herself wearing a saree. Flaunting her draping skills, Ira took to social media to post some graceful pictures of herself and captioned them as, "Eid Mubarak, From me and my successfully-self-draped-saree to you!"

For the festival, Ira opted for a gorgeous orange saree which she paired up with a contrasting blouse. For the jewellery, The star kid opted for a pair of statement earrings and a bracelet. Keeping the makeup minimum, Ira left her hair loose.

Meanwhile, Aamir also took to Twitter to wish his fans on Eid. "Wishing everyone a very happy Eid. Eid Mubarak," he tweeted with a folded hands emoji.

Wishing everyone a very happy Eid.

Eid Mubarak 🙏

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 25, 2020

For the unversed, Ira is Aamir’s daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, she also has a brother named Junaid Khan.

