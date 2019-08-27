Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Posts Adorable Throwback Pic With Boyfriend Mishaal on 2-year Anniversary
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has been quite vocal about her relationship with boyfriend Mishaal Kripalani. Ira had made her relationship official at the beginning of the year when she shared a picture with Mishaal on her Instagram story as a part of an AMA question.
The two also keep posting pictures with each other on their social media. Ira took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a picture with Mishaal, that proved that the couple has together for more than two years already.
Taking to Instagram, she posted a memory from 2017 where the two of them are seen sitting and staring fondly at each other. The original post from two years ago had a very beautiful caption that Ira wrote for Mishaal. It read, "Thanks for always making me laugh. Even when it's freezing cold outside and I'm not equipped."
Check out the posts below:
Thanks for always making me laugh. Even when its freezing cold outside and I'm not equipped. ❤
Ira also recently posted another adorable picture with Mishaal. The picture in which Mishaal was holding Ira had a caption which raised concerns. She captioned the picture "Everything will be okay", and used the hashtag existential crisis, which made people feel that everything was not okay in paradise.
Check out the picture below:
Everything will be okay🌏💕 . . . #missyou #life #existentialcrisis #acceptance #notsomidlifecrisis #love #relationship #sofarsogood #us #theworld #humanity #keepcalm #itsokay #smile A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on
On the work front, Ira Khan is reportedly making her directorial debut with the theatre production called Euripides Medea. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Ira said, "I've always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than being in front of it. I've never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again, I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on."
