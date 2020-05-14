Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Remembers Amos Paul in Heartfelt Note on Social Media

Aamir Khan's longtime assistant Amos Paul, who worked with the actor for over 25 years, passed suddenly after suffering heart attack on Tuesday morning in Mumbai. Amos' last rites were conduced in Mumbai where Aamir and his director-wife Kiran Rao were also present.

Now, Aamir's daughter Ira Khan has taken to her Instagram stories to pay tribute to Amos. She wrote, “RIP Amos. Thanks for teaching me how to make home-made coffee look cool, playing saat-aath with us and showing me what efficient packing really looks like. Didn’t think you’d ever not be around.” She further added a sticker that read "Legends Don't Die."

Check out Ira's post remembering Amos below:

Earlier, the news of Amos' demise was confirmed by Aamir's close friend and actor Karim Hajee.

Photographer Viral Bhayani also posted the news on his Instagram page. "#aamirkhan suffered a big blow today when his Man Friday #amos suddenly passed away due to heart attack. Amos was residing with the Khans at their residence. He earlier worked with #ranimukherjee. #rip #amos (sic)," he wrote.

Check it out below:

