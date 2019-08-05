Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Shares Pictures From Her First Photoshoot

In recent years, Bollywood has seen a number of star daughters making their debuts in different fields. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana debuted on the cover of Vogue magazine, Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath and now Aamir Khan's daughter Ira has reportedly done her first photoshoot.

On Monday, Ira took to Instagram and shared a picture from her photoshoot, which goes by the theme, 'Who are You?'. In the picture, the star kid can be seen flaunting her fit physique wearing a red crop top, which she paired with blue denim shorts. On the hair front, she went for braids and accessorised it with beads and feathers. Also, a second model can be seen sitting beside Ira holding her thigh.

Before sharing the photo, Ira introduced the theme 'Who are You?' and wrote in an Instagram post, "Who are you? I've never had an answer to that question but at different points in my life, I've been overwhelmed by the question or at peace with not having figured out the answer just yet."

"The exciting moments are when you realize you can choose who you want to be and just how many things you want to be. And also that no one thing defines who you are. In this piece, fashion is my tool of exploration. But its just that.. one of the many ways to explore this idea," she added.

Recently, Ira made headlines when she accepted her relationship with Mishaal Kirpalani. Ira had confirmed dating Mishaal during an Instagram Q & A session, when someone had asked her if she was in a relationship. She had tagged Mishaal in the response to the question and also posted a cute picture of the two.

For the unversed, Ira is the younger daughter of Aamir's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, Aamir had shared that Ira was keen on entering the film industry.

