Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Shares Sneak Peek from Her Directorial Debut; Watch Video

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira, who has been prepping up for her directorial debut with an adaption of Euripides’ Medea, shared a video of her performing a dramatic scene, dressed in a green camouflage T-shirt and black shorts.

In the clip, Ira lies on the ground and can be seen giving an intense shot.

View this post on Instagram I'm not very good at acting. I'm shy. And its something I never bothered to work on because I didn't want to act. Turns out.. You need to act from time to time if you want to direct. Or be able to, willing to or, at the very least, understand how it works. It makes me have to get over myself, (which is great). Sometimes I manage, sometimes I don't. I'm working on it. The key is pariticupating. . . . #medeatheplay #nautankisaproduction #presentedbyentropy #theatre #theatredirector #mumbaitheatre #bangaloretheatre #thisdecember #comingsoon #medea #directing #directorialdebut #director #acting #actingfordirectors #rehearsal #understudy #perform #letgo #participate #comfortzone #getoveryourself #bewilling #allow #flow #drama #bedramatic #nahi #headflip #melodrama A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on Oct 22, 2019 at 11:27pm PDT

Her caption talks about the importance of knowing the nuisance of an actor, even as a director and her own experience working on it. It reads, "I'm not very good at acting. I'm shy. And its something I never bothered to work on because I didn't want to act." It continues, "Turns out.. You need to act from time to time if you want to direct. Or be able to, willing to or, at the very least, understand how it works. It makes me have to get over myself, (which is great). Sometimes I manage, sometimes I don't. I'm working on it. The key is participating." Ira had earlier revealed her inclination towards being behind the camera rather than in front of it as she felt more comfortable and enthusiastic. In September, she had revealed her entire cast roped in for the play which included Hazel Keech as the lead role. The cast included Varun Patel (The Idiot), Sabreen Baker (Budhia Singh: Born to Run) and Divyesh Vijayakar among others.

Veteran actress Sarika, who came on board for producing the project, had said in an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, "Ira had talked about her debut play and said “The play Euripides’ Medea is not only a classic, but is also a script which is very appealing. It has a lot of layers and is complex. The thing I liked the most is that something so ancient is being directed by someone so young. Looking at it through the eyes of the new generation is nice, and Ira is looking at it in an interesting way, from whatever I have seen so far.”

