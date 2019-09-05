Take the pledge to vote

Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira's Directorial Debut Goes on Floors, First Poster Unveiled

Ira Khan took to Instagram to announce the news and revealed that the execution process is underway.

News18.com

Updated:September 5, 2019, 12:22 PM IST
Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira's Directorial Debut Goes on Floors, First Poster Unveiled
Ira Khan took to Instagram to announce the news and revealed that the execution process is underway.
It is not a surprise when a child follows their parent's line of work or the industry they are a part of. This happens more so when the parents enjoy the work and are able to highlight what makes it enjoyable. It seems Aamir Khan has done a good job at that as their daughter Ira is now ready for her directorial debut.

Ira Khan took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce this. In the video, she said, "So the announcement is finally out, which means, I can scream it to the world! I'm directing a play - a proper, professional play. I'm super-excited about it because I have been working on it for months but I haven't really been able to tell anybody about it yet. Now I can scream it to everybody, yay! I have a producer, a sponsor, a cast. Everything is ready and is actually falling into place. It's all happening and it's not just a dream in my head."

Posters of the play have also gone up. The title of the play is Euripides' Medea. In the poster, the character of Medea can be seen standing holding a blood-stained knife. For the uninitiated, Medea is a character from an ancient greek story. The story follows Medea a wife bent on retaliating against her husband after he leaves Medea and their two kids for a new marriage.

The play will be produced by NautankiSa Productions which is owned by veteran actress Sarika. The play will begin rehearsals soon and is expected to be held in numerous cities across the country from December onwards.

