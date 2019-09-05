Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira's Directorial Debut Goes on Floors, First Poster Unveiled
Ira Khan took to Instagram to announce the news and revealed that the execution process is underway.
Ira Khan took to Instagram to announce the news and revealed that the execution process is underway.
It is not a surprise when a child follows their parent's line of work or the industry they are a part of. This happens more so when the parents enjoy the work and are able to highlight what makes it enjoyable. It seems Aamir Khan has done a good job at that as their daughter Ira is now ready for her directorial debut.
Ira Khan took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce this. In the video, she said, "So the announcement is finally out, which means, I can scream it to the world! I'm directing a play - a proper, professional play. I'm super-excited about it because I have been working on it for months but I haven't really been able to tell anybody about it yet. Now I can scream it to everybody, yay! I have a producer, a sponsor, a cast. Everything is ready and is actually falling into place. It's all happening and it's not just a dream in my head."
Posters of the play have also gone up. The title of the play is Euripides' Medea. In the poster, the character of Medea can be seen standing holding a blood-stained knife. For the uninitiated, Medea is a character from an ancient greek story. The story follows Medea a wife bent on retaliating against her husband after he leaves Medea and their two kids for a new marriage.
View this post on Instagram
The play will be produced by NautankiSa Productions which is owned by veteran actress Sarika. The play will begin rehearsals soon and is expected to be held in numerous cities across the country from December onwards.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kia Seltos Beats Hyundai Creta to Become Highest Selling Mid-SUV in August 2019
- Jio Fiber Broadband Launch Today: 1Gbps Speed, Free 4K TV And Everything we Know
- Airtel Xstream vs Jio Fiber: Does is Make Sense to Compare the Two?
- 'World Lost a Hero': Family and Friends Remember Steve Irwin on 13th Death Anniversary
- India Take on Oman in their First Match of 2022 FIFA Word Cup Qualifiers