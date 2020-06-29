Aamir Khan's Ghulam Co-Actor Sells Vegetables, Farhan Akhtar Reacts to Abhay Deol's Post on ZNMD

Javed Hyder, who has worked in films like Baabarr (2009) and Aamir Khan-Rani Mukherji's Ghulam (1998) and TV series Jeannie Aur Juju (2012) is having a difficult time to make ends meet. He has resorted to selling vegetables. The clip of him selling vegetables has been shared by Dolly Bindra on Twitter.

Abhay Deol sparked controversy recently when he slammed B-town for shamelessly lobbying against him and Farhan Akhtar, while promoting Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif as the main lead of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. While Abhay mentioned that he had problems with being termed as the 'supporting actor', Farhan was fine with it. In an answer to his post, Farhan at India Today e-Conclave Inspiration said that all he cared about was putting in hard work.

Vidyut Jammwal and Kunal Kemmu have reacted to the fact that they were not invited to a virtual press conference to announce the release of their upcoming films on an OTT platform. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and Alia Bhatt were called to talk about their film, but Vidyut and Kunal weren't.

Shah Rukh Khan recently shared a monochrome picture of himself, alongside elaborating on how he survived the film industry for 28 long years. Soon after, actor Arshad Warsi retweeted Shah Rukh’s post and heaped praise on the superstar’s dashing looks. He wrote, "this pic would make any man turn gay," followed by a smiley.

Yash is spending quality time with his wife, Radhika Pandit and their kids. Yash shared a social media post where he said how his better-half is helping him being sane and safe. In a hilarious post, Yash revealed that the new lockdown rules for him have less to do with the Karnataka Government and more to do with his wife.

