English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aamir Khan's Hindi Adaptation of Forrest Gump to Release on Christmas 2020
Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 classic 'Forrest Gump', will release around Christmas in 2020.
Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 classic 'Forrest Gump', will release around Christmas in 2020.
Loading...
Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 classic Forrest Gump, will release around Christmas in 2020.
The release date of the film, produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, was announced on Saturday.
The film, which is expected to go on the floors in October, is written by Atul Kulkarni and will be helmed by Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan.
Aamir had announced the project on his birthday in March. The actor, who tasted failure with his last film Thugs of Hindostan, said he would be losing around 20 kgs for his role in Laal Singh Chaddha. He also shared that he would be sporting a turban for some segments of the movie.
Forrest Gump, directed by Robert Zemeckis, is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It follows the life of Forrest Gump, a big-hearted man from Alabama, who witnesses and influences several historical events in the 20th century in the US.
The film went on to win six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for Hanks.
It is also being reported that Laal Singh Chaddha might clash with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Krissh 4.
The release date of the film, produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, was announced on Saturday.
The film, which is expected to go on the floors in October, is written by Atul Kulkarni and will be helmed by Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan.
Aamir had announced the project on his birthday in March. The actor, who tasted failure with his last film Thugs of Hindostan, said he would be losing around 20 kgs for his role in Laal Singh Chaddha. He also shared that he would be sporting a turban for some segments of the movie.
Forrest Gump, directed by Robert Zemeckis, is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It follows the life of Forrest Gump, a big-hearted man from Alabama, who witnesses and influences several historical events in the 20th century in the US.
The film went on to win six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for Hanks.
It is also being reported that Laal Singh Chaddha might clash with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Krissh 4.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- You'll Quite Simply Never Guess the Cost of Priyanka Chopra's Jewellery at Billboard Music Awards
- She Didn't Give Us Much Time: Salman Takes Sly Dig at Priyanka Chopra Over Quitting Bharat
- Actor Sudeep Shares Pic With Salman Khan from Dabangg 3 Set Along With Lovely Post, See Here
- Premier League: 9-man Tottenham Lose after Conceding in Injury Time vs Bournemouth
- ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Surprise Package' - Pakistan's 150kph Teen Has World Cup in Sights
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results