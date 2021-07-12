CHANGE LANGUAGE
Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha Crew Accused of Littering At Ladakh Shoot

Naga Chaitanya, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao on the sets of Laal Singh Chadha.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is currently shooting for his much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha in Ladakh.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is currently shooting for his much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha in Ladakh. The team is on a 20-day visit to the region where they are shooting a crucial war sequence at the picturesque location near Wakha village. The crew has now landed in some trouble after been accused of polluting the area by a Twitter user. Jigmat Ladakhi shared a video on social media where we can see the area littered with plastic bottles.

“This is the gift Bollywood star Amir Khan’s upcoming movie Lal Singh Chada has left for the villagers of Wakha in Ladakh. Amir Khan himself talks big about environmental cleanliness at Satyamev Jayate but this is what happens when it comes to himself,” read the caption.

The video soon went viral with close to 20,000 views. Social media users said checks should be in place so that the environment is not damaged, certainly in ecosenitive areas like Ladakh.

Some users said that the film crew will perhaps clean up the area when the shoot is over. A few others questioned the authenticity of the video.

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya recently shared a pic from the sets confirming that he is also part of Laal Singh Chaddha cast. The pic also featured Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, their first social media appearance after announcing that their marriage is over. In the pic, Naga Chaitanya and Aamir were seen in army uniforms.

Laal Singh Chaddha will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role. It is the official remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump that featured Tom Hanks in the lead role t. The comedy-drama is directed by Advait Chandan who has worked with Aamir in Secret Superstar.

first published:July 12, 2021, 17:18 IST