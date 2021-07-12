Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha Crew Accused of Littering At Ladakh Shoot

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is currently shooting for his much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha in Ladakh. The team is on a 20-day visit to the region where they are shooting a crucial war sequence at the picturesque location near Wakha village. The crew has now landed in some trouble after been accused of polluting the area by a Twitter user. Jigmat Ladakhi shared a video on social media where we can see the area littered with plastic bottles.

“This is the gift Bollywood star Amir Khan’s upcoming movie Lal Singh Chada has left for the villagers of Wakha in Ladakh. Amir Khan himself talks big about environmental cleanliness at Satyamev Jayate but this is what happens when it comes to himself,” read the caption.

This is the gift Bollywood star Amir Khan's upcoming movie Lal Singh Chada has left for the villagers of Wakha in Ladakh. Amir Khan himself talks big about environmental cleanliness at Satyamev Jayate but this is what happens when it comes to himself. pic.twitter.com/exCE3bGHyB— Jigmat Ladakhi 🇮🇳 (@nontsay) July 8, 2021

along with South star Naga Chaitanya and others too have been shooting for a part of their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Ladakh. The team is on a 20-day visit to the region where they are shooting a crucial war sequence at picturesque locations. However, it seems the team has hit a roadblock after the latest tweet against them has gone viral.

The video soon went viral with close to 20,000 views. Social media users said checks should be in place so that the environment is not damaged, certainly in ecosenitive areas like Ladakh.

Tourists have to be regulated . They know no one will touch them or can get away with very minimal penalties. Tourism in the name of industry is causing havoc in hitherto untouched places . — Anish Sharma (@anish_yoga) July 9, 2021

They could have used dustbin instead of throwing these plastic bottles here and there, what is the point collecting the garbage later #AmirKhangarbage— Gopal Singh🇮🇳 (@gopalsingh0021) July 11, 2021

Everyday before winding up, they should ensure the space they use is cleaned. For such pristine places when we find anyone who is littering should be served notice. Not just bollywood, anyone and everyone.— Shantanu Kulkarni (@shantanu_vk) July 9, 2021

Some users said that the film crew will perhaps clean up the area when the shoot is over. A few others questioned the authenticity of the video.

The film team is there till end August. Twitter troublemakers look for any weak opportunity. All film teams clean up before they go. In mid 2000 Aamir and Lagaan team returned to villagers in Gujarat their arable land perfectly, used through 6 month shoot.— Lali (@ReaderLals) July 9, 2021

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya recently shared a pic from the sets confirming that he is also part of Laal Singh Chaddha cast. The pic also featured Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, their first social media appearance after announcing that their marriage is over. In the pic, Naga Chaitanya and Aamir were seen in army uniforms.

Laal Singh Chaddha will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role. It is the official remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump that featured Tom Hanks in the lead role t. The comedy-drama is directed by Advait Chandan who has worked with Aamir in Secret Superstar.

