Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha Delays Release to Valentine's Day 2022

Welcoming Maharashtra government’s decision to allow reopening of cinemas and multiplexes in the state, Aamir Khan Productions & Viacom18 Studios have officially announced the new release date of their highly-anticipated movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

Starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh and Manav VJ among others, Laal Singh Chaddha is now scheduled to release in cinemas on Valentine’s Day 2022. It was earlier eyeing Christmas release. The movie is the official remake of Oscar winning Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks and is one of the most anticipated movies of Aamir’s career. It is directed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chandan and Aamir has been heavily invested in the shooting process, even keep away from his phone to avoid distractions.

Announcing the new release date of his movie on the social media, Aamir Khan Productions mentioned, “We welcome the decision of the administration to allow cinemas to re-open from 22nd Oct. Due to the delays faced as a result of the pandemic, we will be unable to release our film Laal Singh Chaddha, this Christmas. We will now be releasing Laal Singh Chaddha on Valentine’s Day, 2022.”

Laal Singh Chaddha also reunites Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who last worked together in superhit film 3 Idiots. The superstar who has dedicated his undivided attention on Laal Singh Chaddha is in an intense phase of post-production. It has been shot in various locations around India and abroad and a major portion of it has been filmed during Covid scare.

