Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadha Release Date Likely To Be Pushed To 2021 Due To Coronavirus

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadha will most likely release next year, according to writer Atul Kulkarni. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.

During an interaction with Pinkvilla, Kulkarni hinted that the film would likely be pushed to next year, owing to Coronavirus pandemic.

With big releases like Sooryavanshi, '83, Coolie No. 1, and many others postponing their releases indefinitely, Laal Singh Chadha's current release date might get pushed too. The film is currently slated for a Christmas release.

Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan, is a comedy-drama revolving around a man who has lower than usual IQ and the adventures that he has in life.

In the film, Aamir plays a Sikh man on a cross-country journey. Desribing the character, Aamir had told Hindustan Times, “This character is very lovable. He’s so innocent... he has got this different way of looking at things. He’s someone you immediately empathise with when you connect. Unless I perform it badly (laughs), then it’s a different game. As a written character, it’s such that you’d fall in love with him straightaway.”

Meanwhile, Aamir’s last release Thugs of Hindostan, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif, bombed at the box office.

“I felt emotionally that I should address it and apologise to people for not living up to the expectations,” Aamir had told HT.