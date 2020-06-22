Aamir Khan's Lockdown Look Flaunting Grey Hair Floors Fans, See Pic with Daughter Ira

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira shared a picture with her dad on the merry occasion of Father’s Day, on Sunday. In the picture, Ira is posing behind her father, who is sitting on a chair and smiling. Ira is wearing a headband and Aamir is dressed in an all black tee and joggers. What caught fans’ attention was the Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar actor flaunting his gorgeous grey hair with charm and confidence. The 55-year old keeps it stylish by matching his glasses with his hair colour.

Sharing the picture, Ira wrote, “Happy Father's Day!Thanks for being you. #fathersday #love (sic).”

Ira, who has studied music, made her directorial debut last year with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured her brother Junaid Khan and Hazel Keech.

Ira is Aamir Khan's second of two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir remarried in 2005 to Kiran Rao, and has a son Asad Rao Khan.

On the big screen, Aamir will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. Mona Singh will also play an important role. The film directed by Advait Chandan is the Indian adaptation of1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role.

This film marks the third collaboration of Aamir and Kareena. They have co-starred in 3 Idiots (2009) Talaash (2012).

