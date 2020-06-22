Aamir Khan's Lockdown Look Goes Viral, Justin Bieber Accused of Sexual Assault

Aamir Khan has been embracing his age during the lockdown, leaving fans mighty impressed. Daughter Ira shared her dad's snap on social media on Father's Day in which the actor flaunts his grey hair look.

Read: On Father's Day, Priyanka Chopra Shares Photos of Her and Nick Jonas' Dads Singing on Stage

Also read: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Not Covid-19 Positive, Director Quashes False Reports

In another news, Tamil star Vijay turned 46 on Monday and fans poured in wishes from all quarters.

Read: Happy Birthday Vijay: Thuppakki to Bigil, 5 of Thalapathy's Biggest Blockbusters

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda's Lockdown Look Doesn't Sit Well with Fans, Gets Trolled

Also, singer Justin Bieber was accused of sexual assault and he has categorically denied claims and said he will take the legal route.

Read: Pulkit Samrat is Missing the Happy Faces On a Film Set

Also read: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Have Father's Day Lunch with Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi

Scroll down for more news and highlights from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira shared a picture with her dad on the merry occasion of Father’s Day, on Sunday. In the picture, Ira is posing behind her father, who is sitting on a chair and smiling. What caught fans’ attention was the Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar actor flaunting his gorgeous grey hair with charm and confidence.

Read: Aamir Khan's Lockdown Look Flaunting Grey Hair Floors Fans, See Pic with Daughter Ira

Also read: 'Naagin 4' Promo Hints at Epic Conclusion to Unsolved Mystery of Temple

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma seem to have become really close friends as the former joined the actress for her mother Sania Sharma's midnight birthday celebrations.

Read: Paras Chhabra Joins BFF Mahira Sharma For Her Mother's Birthday Celebration; See Pic

Also read: Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill Says She Isn't 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' Anymore; See Video

Hina Khan shares glimpses of her stylish home in Mumbai in pictures shared on social media.

Read: Step Inside Hina Khan's Minimal Yet Stylish Abode in Mumbai

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha On Trolls Mocking Her Twitter Exit: Have Taken Away Your Power

2 women have accused pop star Justin Bieber of sexual assault on social media, and the allegations were categorically dismissed by the Canadian singer.

Read: Justin Bieber Accused Of Sexual Assault By 2 Women; Singer Denies Claims, Plans To Take Legal Action

Also read: Sushmita Sen Says She Survived Nepotism in Bollywood by 'Focusing on Her Audience'

On Thalapathy Vijay's 46th birthday, the makers of his upcoming film, Master, released the latest poster from the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial.

Read: Happy Birthday Vijay: Master Makers Release Poster of Thalapathy's Next Film, Fans Demand Trailer

Also read: Sonu Nigam Warns Bhushan Kumar For Allegedly Sabotaging His Image: You've Messed With Wrong Person

Check back tomorrow for more news and updates from the world of films and fashion.

Follow @News18Movies for more