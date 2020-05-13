MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Aamir Khan's Longtime Assistant Amos Dies After Suffering Heart Attack

Aamir Khan and Amos on the sets of a film.

Aamir Khan and Amos on the sets of a film.

Amos, who had been working with Aamir for the past 25 years, was taken to the Holy Family hospital where he breathed his last.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 7:28 AM IST
Share this:

Superstar Aamir Khan's longtime assistant Amos passed away on Tuesday after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 60.

Amos, who had been working with Aamir for the past 25 years, was taken to the Holy Family hospital where he breathed his last.

Aamir's close friend and "Lagaan" co-star Karim Hajee said Amos collapsed in the morning and was rushed to the hospital by the actor, his director-wife Kiran Rao and their team.

"Amos worked with a superstar but was endearing and simple. He was like this to not just Aamir but everyone. He put everyone at ease and was a wonderful person. He had a wonderful heart, was so bright and a hard worker," Karim told PTI.

"He had no major illness, his death is shocking. He died with his boots on. Both Aamir and Kiran are devasted. Aamir had sent us a message and said it is an irreplaceable loss. We were so numb, we will miss him," he added.

Karim said Amos had recently turned grandfather and his death is a huge loss to everyone who knew him.

Amos is survived by his wife and two children.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading