Aamir Khan's Mom Reviews Laal Singh Chaddha, Doesn't Want Him To Scissor Out Any Scene

Ever since it was announced that Aamir Khan will be seen in the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump, it was hard for the fans to control their emotions. Needless to say, Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the much-awaited films of the year. And why not? After all, it features ace actors Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role, who have already blown us away with their performances in 3 Idiots and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. While we are still trying to have patience till the movie’s release, Aamir has once again made us curious after he revealed that his mother has watched his upcoming film and she “loved" it.

Launching the first song of Laal Singh Chaddha, Kahani, on RedFm and interacting with the audience during the radio show, Aamir informed his fans that his mother Zeenat Hussain’s review of his work is the most important to him. He added that his mother has watched the Advait Chandan’s directorial during the test screenings of the film, and she not only loved the film but also suggested not to cut any scenes from it. In his interaction with the audience during the show, he also opened up about what his mother says when she doesn’t like his work. Sharing that she honestly reviews his films, Aamir added that for anything, he always takes his mother’s reaction first and then asks his children.

In addition, Aamir said that his mother is much sorted and gives a very straightforward response. While calling his mother “cute,"he said that whenever she doesn’t like his work, she says, “Hatao, yeh kya banaya hai (What have you made?)" Revealing what his mother told him after Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir said, “Ammi ko film bohot pasand aayi. My mother has loved the film. “Aamir aap kisi ki baat mat suniye. Aapki film boht sahi hai. Aur aap yahi release kariye. Kuch mat katiye." (My mother loved the film. She said to me “Aamir, don’t listen to anyone. Your film is very nice. You release it as it is. Don’t cut anything." He concluded by saying that what his mother feels about his work is very important to him.

Coming back to Laal Singh Chaddha’s first song, Kahani, which is composed by Pritam, is garnering an amazing response from the audience, and fans are eagerly waiting to once again witness Kareena and Aamir sharing screen space. Apart from Aamir and Kareena, the comedy film also features Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, and Sharman Joshi in the pivotal role. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on August 11.

