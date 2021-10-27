Aamir Khan's New Look Features Buzz Cut and White Beard, Wins Hearts on Internet

Recently, a couple of actors have experimented with their appearance. While Arjun Rampal’s sassy blonde look took the internet by storm, his back-to-black hairdo was also loved by the audience. Now, Aamir Khan has debuted new look- a buzz cut and white beard. On October 26, he stepped out in Mumbai sporting the new hairdo and beard style. Aamir was donning a casual look, as he was dressed in a graphic T-shirt and coral-coloured shorts.

In videos shared by paparazzi online, Aamir could be seen gesturing the thumbs-up to the shutterbugs. On the insistence of the cameraman, the actor took off his mask to pose for pictures. The moment his new look was unveiled, people present at the location showered compliments on the actor. One of the photographers said, “Nice look sir,” while the reaction from others was, “Areey Wah.” Aamir was all smiles in the snaps and minutes later he got into his car and left.

Check out Aamir’s new look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serap Varol (@serap.varol.20)

Aamir’s both personal and professional life has been in the headlines. Last month, he wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of the critically-acclaimed Hollywood movie, Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. The film will mark the Bollywood debut of South actor Naga Chaitanya. Laal Singh Chaddha was earlier slated to get released on Christmas 2021 but now the dates have changed. The movie will hit the theatres on Valentine’s Day (February 14), 2022.

As far as his personal life is concerned, post-separation, Aamir and Kiran Rao have made multiple public appearances. From holding joint press conferences for their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha to attending events, the duo has been often spotted together.

